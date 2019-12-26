12/26 Empire KVCR Midday News: New Medi-Cal Benefits, Loan Cap, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

New Medi-Cal funding will bring back benefits including eyeglasses, speech therapy, and foot care. There will be a ceiling on the interest rates of some new consumer loans in California. Thousands of California homeowners lose insurance policies as insurers pull out of areas at risk of fire damage. A law meant to boost vaccination rates in California had the greatest effect in high-risk areas where vaccination rates were the lowest. Steady rain expected and snow possible in Riverside County.