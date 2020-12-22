12/22 KVCR Midday News: A Rare Planetary Conjunction, Cargo Surge at LA County Ports, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The world witnessed a rare celestial event when Jupiter and Saturn appeared so close they looked like one big star. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson and her dad recount viewing this planetary conjunction.
- The adjacent ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach experienced a surge in cargo in November.
- San Francisco supervisors approved a resolution to condemn the naming of the city’s public hospital for Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.