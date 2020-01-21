1/21 Empire KVCR Midday News: Cheech Marin Art Collection, Prison Truth Book, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Riverside Art Museum is hosting a pop-up preview of Cheech Marin’s collection of Chicano art.
- The deaths of race horses at Santa Anita draws scrutiny from lawmakers and animal advocates.
- A newspaper written and produced by inmates is the subject of a new book titled: “Prison Truth: The Story of San Quentin News”.
- Four teachers sue Delta Air Lines after jet fuel rained down on schoolchildren and teachers during an emergency return to LAX.
- Illegal crossings plunge as U.S. extends policy across the border.