1/21 Empire KVCR Midday News: Cheech Marin Art Collection, Prison Truth Book, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

The Riverside Art Museum is hosting a pop-up preview of Cheech Marin’s collection of Chicano art. The deaths of race horses at Santa Anita draws scrutiny from lawmakers and animal advocates. A newspaper written and produced by inmates is the subject of a new book titled: “Prison Truth: The Story of San Quentin News”. Four teachers sue Delta Air Lines after jet fuel rained down on schoolchildren and teachers during an emergency return to LAX. Illegal crossings plunge as U.S. extends policy across the border.