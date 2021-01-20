1/20 KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Vaccine Update in the Inland Empire, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Officials are advising eligible residents on other options for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, as appointments for the vaccine at Riverside and San Bernardino County sites are now booked for most of January.
- County health officials are downplaying concern about one lot of the Moderna COVID vaccine that caused fewer than 10 people in California to have an adverse reaction.
- Some signs show things are improving in California in terms of COVID-19 cases, as the holiday surge in cases wasn’t as bad as it could have been.
- Flooding is possible in Coachella Valley amid Santa Ana windstorm.