1/20 KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Vaccine Update in the Inland Empire, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Officials are advising eligible residents on other options for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, as appointments for the vaccine at Riverside and San Bernardino County sites are now booked for most of January. County health officials are downplaying concern about one lot of the Moderna COVID vaccine that caused fewer than 10 people in California to have an adverse reaction. Some signs show things are improving in California in terms of COVID-19 cases, as the holiday surge in cases wasn’t as bad as it could have been. Flooding is possible in Coachella Valley amid Santa Ana windstorm.