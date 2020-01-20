1/20 Empire KVCR Midday News: Homeless Point-In-Time Count, Women In Baseball, And More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1) The deadline to register for Riverside County's homeless Point-in-Time Count is today.

2) It's been 73 years since the Los Angeles Dodgers and Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. Now their longtime rivals, the San Francisco Giants have made history of their own, breaking the gender barrier.

3) The University of California is considering annual tuition increases over five years.