1/2 Empire KVCR Midday News: No Party Preference Voters, Domestic Partnership, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- There’s confusion among some No Party Preference voters about which party they can support in the state’s upcoming presidential primary.
- Californians now have new rights over the privacy of their data.
- Any couple can now apply for domestic partnership as part of a new California law.
- The 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival begins today.
- Uber and Postmates are suing to block a new California labor law.