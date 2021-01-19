1/19 KVCR Midday News: Vaccines Administered at Redlands Assisted Living Site and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

An assisted living site in Redlands administered 145 coronavirus vaccines on Friday. Tickets to Palm Springs’ 21st Annual Modernism Week are now available online, including both in-person events and online programming. California health officials are asking health care providers to suspend use of one coronavirus vaccine batch because of a possible allergic reaction. Santa Ana winds bring increased fire risk in Riverside County, which could prompt Public Safety Power Shutoffs to prevent downed lines from sparking wildfires.