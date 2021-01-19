Related Program: 
The Midday News Report

1/19 KVCR Midday News: Vaccines Administered at Redlands Assisted Living Site and More

By Shareen Awad 3 hours ago

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. An assisted living site in Redlands administered 145 coronavirus vaccines on Friday.
  2. Tickets to Palm Springs’ 21st Annual Modernism Week are now available online, including both in-person events and online programming.
  3. California health officials are asking health care providers to suspend use of one coronavirus vaccine batch because of a possible allergic reaction.
  4. Santa Ana winds bring increased fire risk in Riverside County, which could prompt Public Safety Power Shutoffs to prevent downed lines from sparking wildfires.

