1/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Missing Native Women, Renter Protection Measures, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

A proposal in Legislature would create a task force to help solve cases of missing and murdered Native American women. A California law in effect this month provides added protections for millions of renters across the state. A new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California shows Bernie Sanders leading the California Democratic primary race. The marina and surrounding facilities at the Lake Perris State Recreation Area will be demolished to make room for improvements.