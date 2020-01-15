1/15 Empire KVCR Midday News: Bottle and Can Recycling, Aircraft Fuel Dump, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Consumer Watchdog says California should make the beverage industry take responsibility for recycling bottles and cans.
- Health advocates say Governor Gavin Newsom left out a few key solutions in his effort to combat homelessness.
- Jet fuel lands on schoolkids near Los Angeles.
- More than 15,000 marijuana plants were eradicated and six people were arrested during raids in Aguanga near San Diego.
- An investigation has begun into reports of razor blades being found on cars in Temecula, including blades on vehicle door handles.