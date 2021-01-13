1/13/21- Michael Osur and Ryan Hagen Discuss Vaccine Distribution and Restaurant Shutdown Violations

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Michael Osur, Assistant Director for Riverside County Public Health. Michael is one of the key people working on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Riverside County. He shares the latest important information. Also on the show, Lillian talks with Ryan Hagen, a reporter with Southern California News Group which includes The Sun. Ryan shares information about restaurants and the requirements connected to Stay at Home orders.

For information about Riverside County Public Health, visit rivcoph.org

For information about the Southern California News Group, visit socalnewsgroup.com