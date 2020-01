Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. It could soon be easier and cheaper to build smaller housing units on Californian properties. Immigration status will no longer prevent young Californians from signing up for Medi-Cal. The NFL postseason begins soon with wildcard weekend. A Showcase of Floats offers the public a chance to view the Rose Parade floats up close until Thursday.