Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

February 17: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published February 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM PST
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with real estate executive, business leader, and Inland Empire philanthropist Randall Lewis. Recently, Randall donated $10 million to the Urban Land Institute to promote sustainability. He shares why he chose to support this organization and what qualities he looks for when donating to a cause. He also talks about the qualities his parents instilled in him, emphasizing the importance of integrity and giving back to the community.

To learn more about Randall Lewis and the Lewis Group of Companies, visit lewisgroupofcompanies.com

To learn more about the Urban Land Institute, visit https://uli.org/

