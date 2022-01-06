January 6: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Published January 6, 2022 at 2:24 PM PST
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Kathy Behrens, Event Coordinator for the Redlands Conservancy’s Fresh Air Challenge. This is a month-long challenge to walk, run, ride or cycle towards the goal of recording one million miles and raise money for trails and programs in Redlands. Kathy shares more about the challenge and how you can register to participate, whether you’re a resident of Redlands or not. Then, Lillian has a conversation with Ignazio Boschetto, one third of the Italian pop operatic group Il Volo. Il Volo will be performing at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center on April 22, 2022. You can get tickets to see Il Volo here.

For more information about the Fresh Air Challenge, visit https://redlandsconservancy.org/challenge-2022/

For more information about Il Volo, visit ilvolomusic.com

Lillian Vasquez
