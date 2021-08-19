© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

August 19: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published August 19, 2021 at 2:17 PM PDT
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Mayor Richard Balocco of Indian Wells for Mayor’s Movie Moments. Mayor Balocco talks about his five favorite movies and shares something interesting about the city of Indian Wells. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with John Tribelhorn, President of the Arts Council Menifee. John shares how the Arts Council showcases the people Menifee and he talks about their annual Menifee’s Got Talent event, which was held virtually this year.

For more information about Mayor Richard Balocco and the city of Indian Wells, visit https://www.cityofindianwells.org/city-hall/city-council/city-council-members/council-member-richard-balocco

For more information about Arts Council Menifee and to watch the 2021 Menifee's Got Talent, visit https://www.artscouncilmenifee.org/2021-menifee-s-got-talent

Lillian Vasquez
