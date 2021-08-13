August 12: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today On Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with therapist, widow, wife, and author Jill Johnson-Young. Jill talks about her experiences with grief while dealing with the loss of not one, but two spouses. She wrote her new book, A Rebellious Widow, as a guide for those navigating terminal illness, death, and loss. Jill shares her thoughts on the grieving process and not being bound by widow rules, while stressing the importance of being prepared for what’s to come.

For more information about Jill Johnson-Young, visit jilljohnsonyoung.com

