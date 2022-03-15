3/15 KVCR Midday News: $50 Million from Federal Spending Bill Headed to IE, Oil Company Gas Disclosure, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.5 trillion-dollar omnibus spending bill that will fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year.

Oil companies would have to let California see how much money they’re making from each gallon of gas they sell, under new legislation at the State Capitol.

State lawmakers passed legislation to undo a court order that UC Berkeley must cap its student population this year, and the Governor has signed it.

One Independent and two Republican members of the state Assembly have voted to suspend the gasoline tax.

Investigators are seeking the cause of a weekend fire that gutted much of a commercial building near CSUSB.

