KVCR Midday News Report

3/9 KVCR Midday News: Newsom Promised Relief to Residents Facing Record Gas Prices, New Airline to Offer Flights Out of SBD, & More

Published March 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM PST
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Governor Newsom promised in his State of the State speech to provide some relief to residents facing record high gas prices.
  • A new airline announced it would be offering flights out of San Bernardino International Airport starting in August.
  • California school officials say they need more mental health counselors and a new bill in the Legislature would help recruit them.
  • A new report from the FBI shows over half of all religion-based crimes are committed against the Jewish community.
  • Border authorities find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing.

Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
Latest Episodes