3/9 KVCR Midday News: Newsom Promised Relief to Residents Facing Record Gas Prices, New Airline to Offer Flights Out of SBD, & More

Governor Newsom promised in his State of the State speech to provide some relief to residents facing record high gas prices.

A new airline announced it would be offering flights out of San Bernardino International Airport starting in August.

California school officials say they need more mental health counselors and a new bill in the Legislature would help recruit them.

A new report from the FBI shows over half of all religion-based crimes are committed against the Jewish community.

Border authorities find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing.