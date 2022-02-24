2/24 KVCR Midday News: Medi-Cal Rules to Change in Summer, New Bird Watching Webcam, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Two Rialto high school vice principals arrested for failing to report sexual assaults.
- The rules for staying on Medi-Cal are expected to change this summer and millions could lose coverage if they don’t stay on top of paperwork.
- Citing drought, the federal government says it won’t deliver any water to California farmers.
- New webcam gives bird watchers a front row seat to species in the San Jacinto Wetlands. A link to the webcam and information about tours can be found at emwd.org/wetlands.
- The Roadhouse Gang Model Railroad Club Swapmeet is Saturday, February 26 from 8:00-11:30 am at the Old Santa Fe Train Station at 1170 W 3rd St in San Bernardino.