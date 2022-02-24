2/24 KVCR Midday News: Medi-Cal Rules to Change in Summer, New Bird Watching Webcam, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Two Rialto high school vice principals arrested for failing to report sexual assaults.

The rules for staying on Medi-Cal are expected to change this summer and millions could lose coverage if they don’t stay on top of paperwork.

Citing drought, the federal government says it won’t deliver any water to California farmers.

New webcam gives bird watchers a front row seat to species in the San Jacinto Wetlands. A link to the webcam and information about tours can be found at emwd.org/wetlands.

The Roadhouse Gang Model Railroad Club Swapmeet is Saturday, February 26 from 8:00-11:30 am at the Old Santa Fe Train Station at 1170 W 3rd St in San Bernardino.