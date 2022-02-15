2/15 KVCR Midday News: CA Indoor Mask Requirement Drops Today, Home Standards Set to Reduce Fire Risk, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



The County of Riverside is now accepting applications for its microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grants program.

California’s indoor mask requirement drops today, but will still be required in schools for at least two weeks.

Justin Lee Kail of Winchester, suspected of supplying fentanyl to a resident who died after ingesting it, was arrested and booked Friday.

California sets home and community standards to lower fire risk.

San Bernardino County’s annual point-in-time count of the homeless has been scheduled for February 24.

A U.S. Navy sailor killed at Pearl Harbor has finally been identified after 80 years.