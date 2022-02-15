© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Midday News Template copy.png
KVCR Midday News Report

2/15 KVCR Midday News: CA Indoor Mask Requirement Drops Today, Home Standards Set to Reduce Fire Risk, & More

Published February 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM PST
Midday News - CA Flag.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The County of Riverside is now accepting applications for its microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grants program.
  • California’s indoor mask requirement drops today, but will still be required in schools for at least two weeks.
  • Justin Lee Kail of Winchester, suspected of supplying fentanyl to a resident who died after ingesting it, was arrested and booked Friday.
  • California sets home and community standards to lower fire risk.
  • San Bernardino County’s annual point-in-time count of the homeless has been scheduled for February 24.
  • A U.S. Navy sailor killed at Pearl Harbor has finally been identified after 80 years.

