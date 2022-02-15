2/15 KVCR Midday News: CA Indoor Mask Requirement Drops Today, Home Standards Set to Reduce Fire Risk, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The County of Riverside is now accepting applications for its microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grants program.
- California’s indoor mask requirement drops today, but will still be required in schools for at least two weeks.
- Justin Lee Kail of Winchester, suspected of supplying fentanyl to a resident who died after ingesting it, was arrested and booked Friday.
- California sets home and community standards to lower fire risk.
- San Bernardino County’s annual point-in-time count of the homeless has been scheduled for February 24.
- A U.S. Navy sailor killed at Pearl Harbor has finally been identified after 80 years.