© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Midday News Template copy.png
KVCR Midday News Report

1/6 KVCR Midday News: IE Courts Suspend Trials Due to COVID Surge, Harada House Designated Historic Landmark, & More

Published January 6, 2022 at 11:46 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Midday News - Riverside.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Both the Riverside and San Bernardino County superior courts announced they’ll be suspending trials due to the surge of new COVID-19 cases.
  • The Harada House in Riverside was designated as Historic Landmark Number 1060 in California.
  • A spike in COVID cases is driving an extension of California’s indoor mask mandate to February 15.
  • State School’s Chief Tony Thurmond announced plans for new legislation to help California students coping with pandemic anxiety and learning loss.
  • All lanes of the westbound 91 freeway between the 71 Expressway and Highway 241 are slated to be shut down Friday night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tags

KVCR Midday News Reportvirus newsLocal newsHealth news
Stay Connected
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad
Latest Episodes