1/6 KVCR Midday News: IE Courts Suspend Trials Due to COVID Surge, Harada House Designated Historic Landmark, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Both the Riverside and San Bernardino County superior courts announced they’ll be suspending trials due to the surge of new COVID-19 cases.

The Harada House in Riverside was designated as Historic Landmark Number 1060 in California.

A spike in COVID cases is driving an extension of California’s indoor mask mandate to February 15.

State School’s Chief Tony Thurmond announced plans for new legislation to help California students coping with pandemic anxiety and learning loss.

All lanes of the westbound 91 freeway between the 71 Expressway and Highway 241 are slated to be shut down Friday night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.