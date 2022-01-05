1/5 KVCR Midday News: California Drought Water Restrictions, PG&E Responsible for Dixie Fire, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The city of Big Bear Lake is aggressively enforcing illegal parking and unauthorized snow play.
- Private citizens in California would be able to hold firearms manufacturers and dealers liable for harm their products cause under a state bill announce Tuesday.
- Cal Fire has determined that the 900 thousand-acre Dixie Fire was started when a PG&E power line came into with a tree.
- California adopts water restrictions as drought drags on.