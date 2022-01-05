1/5 KVCR Midday News: California Drought Water Restrictions, PG&E Responsible for Dixie Fire, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



The city of Big Bear Lake is aggressively enforcing illegal parking and unauthorized snow play.

Private citizens in California would be able to hold firearms manufacturers and dealers liable for harm their products cause under a state bill announce Tuesday.

Cal Fire has determined that the 900 thousand-acre Dixie Fire was started when a PG&E power line came into with a tree.

California adopts water restrictions as drought drags on.