1/4 KVCR Midday News: Local Universities Take COVID Precautions, Illegal Marijuana Cultivations Flourish, & More

KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



With COVID-19 cases surging, several local universities are taking various precautions to keep students safe.

On Sunday afternoon, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to calls about an armed man trying to pry open a back door and shooting in a Wildomar home.

Illegal marijuana cultivations continue to flourish in spite of an increasing number of dispensaries made legal through California’s 5-year-old recreational marijuana law.

A new bill announced Monday would link K-12 school funding to annual enrollment, versus basing funding on average daily attendance.

A spike in Inland Empire aviation accidents has the National Transportation Safety Board investigating five in the past 6-weeks, including a single-engine plane crash Monday in Upland.