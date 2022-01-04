© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
kvcr-holiday.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Midday News Template copy.png
KVCR Midday News Report

1/4 KVCR Midday News: Local Universities Take COVID Precautions, Illegal Marijuana Cultivations Flourish, & More

Published January 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Midday News UCR.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • With COVID-19 cases surging, several local universities are taking various precautions to keep students safe.
  • On Sunday afternoon, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to calls about an armed man trying to pry open a back door and shooting in a Wildomar home.
  • Illegal marijuana cultivations continue to flourish in spite of an increasing number of dispensaries made legal through California’s 5-year-old recreational marijuana law.
  • A new bill announced Monday would link K-12 school funding to annual enrollment, versus basing funding on average daily attendance.
  • A spike in Inland Empire aviation accidents has the National Transportation Safety Board investigating five in the past 6-weeks, including a single-engine plane crash Monday in Upland.

Tags

KVCR Midday News ReportLocal newsHealth newsvirus news
Stay Connected
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad
Latest Episodes