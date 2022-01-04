1/4 KVCR Midday News: Local Universities Take COVID Precautions, Illegal Marijuana Cultivations Flourish, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- With COVID-19 cases surging, several local universities are taking various precautions to keep students safe.
- On Sunday afternoon, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to calls about an armed man trying to pry open a back door and shooting in a Wildomar home.
- Illegal marijuana cultivations continue to flourish in spite of an increasing number of dispensaries made legal through California’s 5-year-old recreational marijuana law.
- A new bill announced Monday would link K-12 school funding to annual enrollment, versus basing funding on average daily attendance.
- A spike in Inland Empire aviation accidents has the National Transportation Safety Board investigating five in the past 6-weeks, including a single-engine plane crash Monday in Upland.