12/9 KVCR Midday News: 500 LAUSD Employees Fired for Refusing Vaccine Mandate, Father and Son Arrested for Allegedly Starting Caldor Fire, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



As sea levels rise, researchers predict that Bay Area shores will flood more frequently by the year 2100.

18-year-old Orangewood High School student James Anthony Jones was found in possession of a ghost gun on campus Wednesday.

The El Dorado County District Attorney announced the arrest of a father and son for allegedly starting the Caldor Fire.

Nearly 500 Los Angeles Unified School District employees were fired this week for refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate, and 34,000 students have not yet been vaccinated as required.