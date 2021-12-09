© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Midday News Template copy.png
KVCR Midday News Report

12/9 KVCR Midday News: 500 LAUSD Employees Fired for Refusing Vaccine Mandate, Father and Son Arrested for Allegedly Starting Caldor Fire, & More

Published December 9, 2021 at 12:13 PM PST
Midday News - Sequoia.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • As sea levels rise, researchers predict that Bay Area shores will flood more frequently by the year 2100.
  • 18-year-old Orangewood High School student James Anthony Jones was found in possession of a ghost gun on campus Wednesday.
  • The El Dorado County District Attorney announced the arrest of a father and son for allegedly starting the Caldor Fire.
  • Nearly 500 Los Angeles Unified School District employees were fired this week for refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate, and 34,000 students have not yet been vaccinated as required.

