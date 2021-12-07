© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Midday News Template copy.png
KVCR Midday News Report

12/7 KVCR Midday News: Anaheim Man Charged for Using BB Gun On Freeways, Rep. Devin Nunes to Lead New Trump Media Company, & More

Published December 7, 2021 at 11:51 AM PST
Midday News - Riverside.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Riverside and San Bernardino Counties have seen slight increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last week.
  • Jesse Rodriguez, an Anaheim man accused of using a BB gun to blow out windows of cars in a weeks-long series of attacks on Southern California freeways, is facing felony charges.
  • Fresno-area Republican Devin Nunes announced he’ll leave congress at the end of the year to lead a new media company owned by Donald Trump.
  • Metrolink passengers using the downtown Riverside station can expect some improvements including a new passenger loading platform, new tracks, and adding lighting.
  • Cities across the region are officially launching the Christmas season with parades, tree lighting ceremonies, and craft fairs.

