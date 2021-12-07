12/7 KVCR Midday News: Anaheim Man Charged for Using BB Gun On Freeways, Rep. Devin Nunes to Lead New Trump Media Company, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Riverside and San Bernardino Counties have seen slight increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last week.

Jesse Rodriguez, an Anaheim man accused of using a BB gun to blow out windows of cars in a weeks-long series of attacks on Southern California freeways, is facing felony charges.

Fresno-area Republican Devin Nunes announced he’ll leave congress at the end of the year to lead a new media company owned by Donald Trump.

Metrolink passengers using the downtown Riverside station can expect some improvements including a new passenger loading platform, new tracks, and adding lighting.

Cities across the region are officially launching the Christmas season with parades, tree lighting ceremonies, and craft fairs.