12/2 KVCR Midday News: Former San Jacinto Councilman Sentenced for Illegal Cannabis Shop, First Case of Omicron Variant in CA, Christmas Tree Supply Down & Prices Up, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Former San Jacinto City Councilman Joel Lopez has been sentenced to one year in jail and five years probation, after he pleaded guilty to operating an illegal cannabis shop.

Damage is extensive in the wake of Wednesday’s fire that tore through an apartment complex under construction in Upland.

Police were looking for a man dubbed the “snake burglar” who crawled into a Riverside business and fled with several thousand dollars.

The first case of the omicron variant in the U.S. was detected in California, and state officials are urging people to get vaccinated.

Christmas tree buyers face reduced supplies and higher prices.

California water districts to get 0% of requested supplies.