11/30 KVCR Midday News: Omicron Variant and Updating Vaccines, Drought Difficult for CA Ranchers, Limited Medical Parole, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Three IE high schools were victorious in their CIF Championship football games over the weekend.

Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis, says the situation regarding the Omicron variant is being closely monitored and that vaccines are easy to update following variants.

The Festival of Lights is aglow in Riverside, sans the turn-on ceremony due to the pandemic.

The ongoing drought is making it harder for California ranchers to provide water for livestock.

California now limits medical parole to those on ventilators.