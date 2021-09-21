9/21 KVCR Midday News: IE Jobless Rate Downtrend, House America Plan for Homelessness, New Warning System for Mountain Communities, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



The Inland Empire’s jobless rate continues a slow downtrend as more jobs are created.

California and six of its largest cities are joining the House America plan, a White House initiative to reduced homelessness.

Marijuana eradication teams strike throughout the Inland Empire, seizing nearly 30,000 marijuana plants and making 31 arrests.

A new warning system is in the works for mountain communities around Riverside as a means for them to receive alerts regarding wildfires and other disasters.

A news investigation from KPCC and Columbia Journalism School finds Cal Fire firefighters are getting sick and dying from hot weather during training.