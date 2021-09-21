© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Midday News Template copy.png
KVCR Midday News Report

9/21 KVCR Midday News: IE Jobless Rate Downtrend, House America Plan for Homelessness, New Warning System for Mountain Communities, & More

Published September 21, 2021 at 10:56 AM PDT
Midday News - Flower Trail.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Inland Empire’s jobless rate continues a slow downtrend as more jobs are created.
  • California and six of its largest cities are joining the House America plan, a White House initiative to reduced homelessness.
  • Marijuana eradication teams strike throughout the Inland Empire, seizing nearly 30,000 marijuana plants and making 31 arrests.
  • A new warning system is in the works for mountain communities around Riverside as a means for them to receive alerts regarding wildfires and other disasters.
  • A news investigation from KPCC and Columbia Journalism School finds Cal Fire firefighters are getting sick and dying from hot weather during training.

Local newsHealth news
