9/16 KVCR Midday News: 3 Day Memorial for U.S. Marine Killed in Afghanistan, Riv County Pays $11M to Wrongly Convicted Man, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



U.S. Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez of Indio, one of 13 service members killed in last month’s bombing in Afghanistan, is set to be memorialized over the course of three days starting today.

COVID-19 continues to spread in areas with low vaccination rates, which is taking an emotional and physical toll on nurses and doctors.

Riverside County has paid $11 million to a man who spent two decades in prison after being wrongly convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 1998.

Public health officials in Los Angeles County will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for patrons and workers at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, and nightclubs next month.

San Bernardino County Library Superhero Virtual Event takes place Sept 20-25 on Facebook and Zoom. Call 760-244-4898 to sign up or visit sbclib.org for more information.