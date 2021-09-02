© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday News Template copy.png
KVCR Midday News Report

9/2 KVCR Midday News: CA Community College Attempted Aid Scam, National Forest Closures Due to Fires, & More

Published September 2, 2021 at 10:21 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Midday News- Foggy Forest.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California community colleges flag broad attempted aid scam.
  •  The Forest Service is implementing a sweeping closure order that impacts forests in California, including the San Bernardino and Cleveland National Forests.
  • A California family mysteriously died on a portion of trails in Northern California, now closed, and investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to their deaths.
  • A new statewide poll shows Governor Newsom gaining support in the September 14 recall election.
  • Utility crews continue working to restore power to hundreds of Imperial Irrigation District customers near the Salton Sea.

Tags

KVCR Midday News ReportLocal newsHealth news
Stay Connected
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad
Latest Episodes