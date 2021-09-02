9/2 KVCR Midday News: CA Community College Attempted Aid Scam, National Forest Closures Due to Fires, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

California community colleges flag broad attempted aid scam.

The Forest Service is implementing a sweeping closure order that impacts forests in California, including the San Bernardino and Cleveland National Forests.

A California family mysteriously died on a portion of trails in Northern California, now closed, and investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to their deaths.

A new statewide poll shows Governor Newsom gaining support in the September 14 recall election.

Utility crews continue working to restore power to hundreds of Imperial Irrigation District customers near the Salton Sea.

