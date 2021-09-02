9/2 KVCR Midday News: CA Community College Attempted Aid Scam, National Forest Closures Due to Fires, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California community colleges flag broad attempted aid scam.
- The Forest Service is implementing a sweeping closure order that impacts forests in California, including the San Bernardino and Cleveland National Forests.
- A California family mysteriously died on a portion of trails in Northern California, now closed, and investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to their deaths.
- A new statewide poll shows Governor Newsom gaining support in the September 14 recall election.
- Utility crews continue working to restore power to hundreds of Imperial Irrigation District customers near the Salton Sea.