Inland Edition

9/8/21 - Professor Joseph Kahne Discusses the Civic Engagement Research Group at UC Riverside

Published September 8, 2021 at 1:28 PM PDT
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Professor Joseph Kahne, Co-Director of CERG, the Civic Engagement Research Group at UC Riverside. The program promotes equitable, informed, and effective civic and political participation among young people. Professor Kahne talks about the civic and political engagement projects he and his colleagues are working on with Inland Empire students.

To learn more about the UC Riverside Civic Engagement Research Group, or CERG, visit civicsurvey.org

Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
