8/11/21 - Dr. Naomi Bardach Discusses Safe School Reopening

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Naomi Bardach, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Policy in the Department of Pediatrics and the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies at UC San Francisco. She has been serving as the lead person with the California Health and Human Services Agency with Safe Schools For All. Dr. Bardach talks about opening schools safely as students and faculty return back to in-person instruction.

For more on Safe Schools for All, visit schools.covid19.ca.gov