KVCR Public Media hosted its first ever "Operation Gobble" on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. here at the station.

500 preselected families from our local communities were provided a Thanksgiving meal bag with either a turkey, ham or chicken and all of the fixings for a delicious holiday dinner.

Priority was given to students from the San Bernardino Community College District, our local schools, senior citizens, veterans, faith-based organizations and the special needs community.

Sponsors included: San Bernardino Community College District, KVCR, the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAP) and PENSKE.