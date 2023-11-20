Operation Gobble
KVCR Public Media hosted its first ever "Operation Gobble" on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. here at the station.
500 preselected families from our local communities were provided a Thanksgiving meal bag with either a turkey, ham or chicken and all of the fixings for a delicious holiday dinner.
Priority was given to students from the San Bernardino Community College District, our local schools, senior citizens, veterans, faith-based organizations and the special needs community.
Sponsors included: San Bernardino Community College District, KVCR, the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAP) and PENSKE.
1 of 9 — gobble-workers.jpg
2 of 9 — IMG_20231117_194758_587.jpg
3 of 9 — gobble-workers-2.jpg
4 of 9 — KVCR Operation Gobble .png
5 of 9 — KVCR Operation Gobble 4.png
6 of 9 — KVCR Operation Gobble 19.png
7 of 9 — KVCR Operation Gobble 25.png
8 of 9 — KVCR Operation Gobble 20.png
9 of 9 — KVCR Operation Gobble 3.png