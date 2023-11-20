© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Operation Gobble

KVCR Public Media hosted its first ever "Operation Gobble" on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. here at the station.

KVCR Public Media hosted its first ever "Operation Gobble" on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. here at the station.

500 preselected families from our local communities were provided a Thanksgiving meal bag with either a turkey, ham or chicken and all of the fixings for a delicious holiday dinner.

Priority was given to students from the San Bernardino Community College District, our local schools, senior citizens, veterans, faith-based organizations and the special needs community.

Sponsors included: San Bernardino Community College District, KVCR, the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAP) and PENSKE.

1 of 9  — gobble-workers.jpg
2 of 9  — IMG_20231117_194758_587.jpg
3 of 9  — gobble-workers-2.jpg
4 of 9  — KVCR Operation Gobble .png
5 of 9  — KVCR Operation Gobble 4.png
6 of 9  — KVCR Operation Gobble 19.png
7 of 9  — KVCR Operation Gobble 25.png
8 of 9  — KVCR Operation Gobble 20.png
9 of 9  — KVCR Operation Gobble 3.png