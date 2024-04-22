© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge says title stays for proposed ballot measure that would limit rights of transgender youth

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published April 22, 2024 at 4:53 PM PDT
California Attorney General Rob Bonta
California Attorney General Rob Bonta

A ballot measure that would limit the rights of transgender students must reflect that in its title. That’s according to a Sacramento superior court judge who issued the final ruling Monday.

The judge’s ruling resolves a dispute between supporters of the ballot measure and California’s Attorney General, Rob Bonta. Supporters wanted the measure to be called the “Protect Kids of California Act”. Bonta changed it to “Restricts Rights of Transgender Youth”. The measure’s backers sued alleging that was biased and inaccurate.

But Judge Stephen Asquito didn’t agree. The measure would require schools to notify parents if their child is transgender and would ban gender-affirming care for minors. Asquito said those are rights that are protected by state law, so he said the “Restrict Rights” title stays.

Meanwhile, the measure still needs some 400 thousand signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument