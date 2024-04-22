Judge says title stays for proposed ballot measure that would limit rights of transgender youth

A ballot measure that would limit the rights of transgender students must reflect that in its title. That’s according to a Sacramento superior court judge who issued the final ruling Monday.

The judge’s ruling resolves a dispute between supporters of the ballot measure and California’s Attorney General, Rob Bonta. Supporters wanted the measure to be called the “Protect Kids of California Act”. Bonta changed it to “Restricts Rights of Transgender Youth”. The measure’s backers sued alleging that was biased and inaccurate.

But Judge Stephen Asquito didn’t agree. The measure would require schools to notify parents if their child is transgender and would ban gender-affirming care for minors. Asquito said those are rights that are protected by state law, so he said the “Restrict Rights” title stays.

Meanwhile, the measure still needs some 400 thousand signatures to qualify for the November ballot.