Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/12/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. At least 104 Southern California voters who mailed their ballots on election day, March 5th won’t have their votes counted, because the ballots weren’t received by registrars of voters within 7 days.

2. The former city manager of Salinas, who was the top candidate for San Bernardino city manager, has filed a claim against San Bernardino claiming it cost him his job in Salinas.

3. And lastly, a bit of good news: San Bernardino will have the only Tesla collision center in Inland Southern California.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

