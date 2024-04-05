Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 4/5/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The results of the March 5th primary have been certified as final, as of Thursday. We talk about how some of the closest races turned out.

2. A jury awarded a former Redlands high school security guard $800,000 in his whistleblower retaliation lawsuit.

3. Seven lawsuits have been filed against Riverside County by women who were sentenced to an alternative jail program under a deputy who sexually extorted them.

4. And lastly, Riverside County supervisors approved a new contract with the county’s largest employee union.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.