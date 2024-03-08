Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/8/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

As mail-in ballots continue to be counted, we examine how these races are shaping up, with the latest numbers we do have:

1. First, we look into the state offices, beginning with the Assembly.

2. Now onto the state Senate races. Which are the most interesting?

3. Locally, we saw County supervisors on the ballot in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties, what's happening here?

4. There were council offices up for grabs in Riverside and San Bernardino, too. How are those races looking?

5. How did voters react to the ballot measures?

6. Lastly, we discuss the Congressional races in the Inland Empire.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.