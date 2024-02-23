Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/23/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Moreno Valley Unified may lay off 70 school administrators, counselors, custodians and other employees to cut costs this spring.

2. A judge is urging regulators to reject Norco’s bid to force SoCal Edison to put major transmission lines underground.

3. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors on a split vote decided a mining company has vested rights to extract gravel near Corona.

4. And lastly, a food truck maker has set up shop in San Bernardino County after being accused of failing to deliver to customers in San Joaquin County.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.