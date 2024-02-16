Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/16/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The couple whose gender reveal stunt set off a deadly forest fire in 2020 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to related criminal charges.

2. The former police officer who killed a disabled man and wounded the man's parents in a Corona Costco in 2019 won’t be retried, after a jury deadlocked on the charges against him.

3. The 2022 survey of which Inland Empire cities have the most warehouses has been updated. Who’s in the lead now?

4. And lastly, the Banning City Council has appointed someone to fill out the term of a councilman who resigned late last year.

