© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

53rd Assembly District Candidates discuss concerns from the Pomona community

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published February 15, 2024 at 12:21 PM PST
Candidate Forum - 53rd Assembly District Candidate Forum at Cal Poly Pomona February 9, 2024.
Tom Zasadzinski
Candidates answering questions sent in by community members. From left to right; Carlos Goytia, Javier Hernandez, Robert Torres and Nick Wilson.

The 53rd Assembly District Candidate Forum was hosted at Cal Poly Pomona last Friday. Due to term limits, Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez is unable to run again, leaving the seat open for someone new.

4 of the 5 candidates attended the forum, including Carlos Goytia, Javier Hernadez, Robert Torres, and Nick Wilson. Candidate Michelle Rodriguez, wife of the current assemblymember, was absent from the event.

Goytia’s the Division One Director of the Three Valleys Municipal Water District. He says he wants to invest the state’s budget into healthcare, housing and social services.

“Everyday life must stop being a struggle for the working class," said Goytia.

Hernadez, the executive director of the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, says he aims to assist minority groups and small businesses.

“We need to build a society that promotes equity and Collective Justice that isn't blind to our differences but recognizes historical and systemic wrongs," said Hernandez.

Torres pushed for bipartisanship and shared his work as an elected official. He is a city council member for Pomona, and son of Congresswoman Norma Torres.

“We need a representative here who's going to work with everybody who's going to work with Democrats Republicans and bring people together," said Torres.

Wilson was the only Republican candidate at the forum, and a former police officer. He says he wants push for public safety and parental rights.

“We have to restore California we have to safeguard our communities," said Wilson.

The 2 candidates who get the most votes on March 5th will be put on the ballot for the November election.

Link to the full livestream.
News
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez