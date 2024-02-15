53rd Assembly District Candidates discuss concerns from the Pomona community

The 53rd Assembly District Candidate Forum was hosted at Cal Poly Pomona last Friday. Due to term limits, Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez is unable to run again, leaving the seat open for someone new.

4 of the 5 candidates attended the forum, including Carlos Goytia, Javier Hernadez, Robert Torres, and Nick Wilson. Candidate Michelle Rodriguez, wife of the current assemblymember, was absent from the event.

Goytia’s the Division One Director of the Three Valleys Municipal Water District. He says he wants to invest the state’s budget into healthcare, housing and social services.

“Everyday life must stop being a struggle for the working class," said Goytia.

Hernadez, the executive director of the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, says he aims to assist minority groups and small businesses.

“We need to build a society that promotes equity and Collective Justice that isn't blind to our differences but recognizes historical and systemic wrongs," said Hernandez.

Torres pushed for bipartisanship and shared his work as an elected official. He is a city council member for Pomona, and son of Congresswoman Norma Torres.

“We need a representative here who's going to work with everybody who's going to work with Democrats Republicans and bring people together," said Torres.

Wilson was the only Republican candidate at the forum, and a former police officer. He says he wants push for public safety and parental rights.

“We have to restore California we have to safeguard our communities," said Wilson.

The 2 candidates who get the most votes on March 5th will be put on the ballot for the November election.

