Temecula school board president's recall election set for May

The special election to recall the firebrand school board president in Temecula has been set for late May.

During his approximately 14 months on the board, Joseph Komrosky instituted a system of yellow and red cards— like a soccer referee— to control raucous meetings. He pushed to ban critical race theory and force schools to notify parents if their child is transgender.

It was those policies that pushed a PAC, called One Temecula Valley, to seek his recall. They don’t like how he’s injected his conservative Christian views into board decisions.

At last night's meeting to set a date for the recall, public comment was split between those who support Komrosky and those who don't.

Jessica Alexander, who’s a TEMECULA city councilmember, encouraged Komrosky to stand strong.

“You have passed everything you've promised since your campaign," said Alexander.

In a recent Instagram video, Komrosky said the recall is “asinine”.

The special election will be held on May 28.