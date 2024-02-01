Superior Court Judge appoints receiver to oversee former American Sports Dormitory

A San Bernardino Superior Court judge has appointed a receiver to oversee the former American Sports Dormitory in the city of San Bernardino. The role of a receiver is to fix code violations at a nuisance property.

Judge Thomas Garza appointed Griswold Law… a firm based in Encinitas… to oversee the property.

Griswold Law is authorized to rehabilitate the property, demolish the building or sell it.

The city of San Bernardino red tagged the American Sports Dormitory last August due to public safety concerns.

There have been repeated fires and break-ins on the property.

The court found the owners of the property have violated multiple state and local laws.

Tenants were subjected to black mold, broken fire alarms and insect infestations.

Under the court order, the owners of the property cannot enter without the receiver’s permission.