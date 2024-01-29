San Bernardino County Sheriff arrests 5 in connection to El Mirage murders

Five people were arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in the killings of six people in El Mirage last week.

“For all intents and purposes, it looks like illicit marijuana was the driving force behind these murders. And that's all we really know at this point,"

Sheriff Shannon Dicus said at a press conference Monday evening.

All of the victims were shot and several were burned at a remote location some 20 miles north of Adelanto.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from one of the victim’s who said he’d been shot.

The sheriff’s department released the names of four of the victims

The suspects are Toniel Baez-Duarte, 34, Mateo Baez-Duarte, 24,

Jose Nicolas Hernandez-Sarabia, 33, Jose Gregorio Hernandez-Sarabia, 34 and Jose Manuel Burgos Parra, 26.

Two of the victims are still unidentified. The sheriff’s department is withholding the name of one pending next of kin notification. The victims who have been identified are Baldemar Mondragon-Albarran, 34, Franklin Noel Bonilla, 22 and Kevin Dariel Bonilla, 25.

The investigation is ongoing.

