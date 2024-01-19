Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/19/2024
- The Val Verde school district in Perris is being sued for allegedly failing to protect students from a predatory teacher.
- A vacant Kmart in Riverside could be converted into apartments, but some neighbors aren’t too happy about the plan.
- More than a thousand parents and kids held a protest last weekend to pressure the Fontana school district to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender.
- And lastly, we remember Ofelia Valdez-Yeager, a local leader who led fund-raising efforts to bring the Cheech Marin museum to Riverside.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.