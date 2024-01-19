Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/19/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



The Val Verde school district in Perris is being sued for allegedly failing to protect students from a predatory teacher. A vacant Kmart in Riverside could be converted into apartments, but some neighbors aren’t too happy about the plan. More than a thousand parents and kids held a protest last weekend to pressure the Fontana school district to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender. And lastly, we remember Ofelia Valdez-Yeager, a local leader who led fund-raising efforts to bring the Cheech Marin museum to Riverside.

