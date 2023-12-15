Danny Gonzalez resigns from Temecula school board

The conservative Christian majority that brought national attention to Temecula no longer rules that city’s school board… at least for now. A board member who was elected last year with the help of a Christian PAC has resigned.

Danny Gonzalez stepped down effective immediately. He did not respond to KVCR’s questions asking why. The Press Enterprise reports Gonzalez is moving to Texas for work.

Julie Geary is with One Temecula Valley PAC that was formed to protect local government from what they view as religious extremism.

Her group recently tried to recall Gonzalez, but didn’t get enough signatures.

“We hope that with Mr. Gonzalez’s departure from the school board, that the business of the board will get back to focusing on students and education," said Geary.

Gonzalez was part of the school board majority that banned critical race theory and passed a policy to make schools notify parents if their child is transgender.

The board will meet on Tuesday morning to decide whether to hold a special election or appoint a replacement.

Meanwhile, a bid to recall the board’s president is underway. The county is working to certify signatures on the recall petition.

