Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/1/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside County has tightened the rules for short-term rentals like Airbnb’s in Idyllwild and the Temecula Valley wine country.

2. Democracy watchdogs say the Riverside County Sheriff has no business investigating voter registration and election operations in the county.

3. And lastly today, a new study says the Salton Sea contains enough lithium for 375 million electric-vehicle batteries.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.