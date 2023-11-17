Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 11/17/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The Department of Veterans Affairs is investigating widespread claims of retaliation against employees who complain at the Loma Linda VA facility.

2. An Amazon warehouse worker in San Bernardino was awarded $1.2 million by a jury that heard his allegations of bullying.

3. And lastly, the Oriental fruit fly has been found in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties. What does this mean for agriculture and for backyard fruit?

