Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 11/10/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The legal bills for the Temecula Valley Unified School District have gone up 377 percent since the school board brought in a new law firm to represent the district.

2. The escape of a felony suspect from Riverside County Sheriff’s custody this week has added to the problems for the troubled Sheriff’s Department.

3. And lastly today, the Mission Inn Foundation, which offers tours of the historic Riverside hotel, is suing the Mission Inn Corporation to try to stop its eviction from the property.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.