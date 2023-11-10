Riverside awarded $4.375 million in Homekey funding to house homeless youth

The City of Riverside has secured a conditional award of close to $4.4 million dollars in state funds, part of Governor Gavin Newsom's $156.4 million dollar initiative to address homelessness.

This funding will be used to purchase up to five homes, creating 25 units for young people at risk of homelessness. Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson emphasized Riverside's commitment to preventing homelessness, particularly among vulnerable young people with a focus on foster youth. Riverside's project, in partnership with Walden Family Services, stands out as the sole recipient in Riverside County, and one of the 12 projects funded across six counties, creating 556 affordable homes statewide.

Mayor Pro Tem Erin Edwards highlighted the success of pairing services with shelter, especially for young people who can avoid homelessness with the right support.

“We’ll be able to have case management to assist with education to provide job and life skills. And not only to do this for former foster youth but also to make sure that these units are accessible, and that these services are available to former foster youth who are themselves parents.”

The Homekey Program is an extension of Project Roomkey, launched during the COVID 19 pandemic. About $400 million remains to be awarded from the current round of funding.

For KVCR News, I'm Jessica Greenwell.