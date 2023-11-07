© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Santa Ana winds to return to Inland Empire

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published November 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM PST
National Weather Service

National weather forecasters say more Santa Ana winds are expected to arrive in the Inland Empire tomorrow morning . Strong winds and low humidity raise the risk of wildfire.

The wind is expected to continue through Saturday.

Casey Oswant, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Diego.

“Anytime there's gusty winds if a fire does start there is always that risk of it spreading quickly," said Casey Oswant, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Diego.

She says the strongest winds in our region will be concentrated near the San Bernardino Mountains. Areas like the Cajon Pass and Fontana are expected to get gusts up to 60 miles per hour. She says people should secure anything that could blow away and avoid burning outdoor fires.

Parts of Los Angeles County are already under red flag warnings. Just last week, Santa Ana winds fueled a blaze in rural Aguanga that burned some 2400 acres.
