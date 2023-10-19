Lawsuit against Chino Valley Unified School District heads back to court

HOST: The lawsuit against the Chino Valley Unified School District for its transgender notification policy is in court again today. The California Attorney General’s office wants the court to continue to block enforcement of the policy.

MADISON AUMENT: Chino Valley Unified’s policy requires school staff to tell parents if their child identifies as transgender. A San Bernardino Superior Court judge last month said the district must temporarily hold off on enforcing the policy. The Attorney General’s office wants the court to keep the policy from being enforced until there’s a ruling. The Liberty Justice Center— that’s a conservative law firm —is representing the Chino Valley district. Jacob Huebert is with the center. He says not notifying parents violates their rights.

JACOB HUEBERT: There's no justification for the state to keep parents in the dark about what their children are doing at school.”

AUMENT: Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s office says the policy violates students’ constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection.